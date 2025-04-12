Anthony Cirelli News: Scores, assists vs. Detroit

Cirelli recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Cirelli broke the deadlock in the early stages of the first period with his 27th goal of the season, and he also set up one of Gage Goncalves' goals, but his efforts were not enough to lift the Lightning to victory. Cirelli has four points over his last six games (one goal, three assists), and while he's ending the campaign on a bit of a cold streak with only 11 points in 21 appearances since the beginning of March, he'll end up with career-high marks in several categories. He's up to 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) in 77 games in 2024-25, and this is the first year he has surpassed the 50-point mark in a season.