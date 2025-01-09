Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Cirelli News: Scoring slows, but still productive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Cirelli scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Cirelli has been unable to sustain his early season scoring levels. After putting up 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in his first 26 games, Cirelli has four goals and three assists in his last 12 games. He's still on pace for a career high in points, and he's showing his defensive chops, too. A Selke nomination may finally come Cirelli's way.

