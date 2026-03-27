Anthony Cirelli News: Secures third straight 20-goal year
Cirelli scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.
Cirelli got the Lightning on the board in the first period, tying the game at 1-1. This was his fifth goal and ninth point over the last six games, and it was his 20th tally of the campaign. He's reached that threshold in each of the last three years as he establishes himself as a quality second-line center in his prime years. He's at 49 points, 113 shots on net, 45 hits, 38 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-32 rating over 63 outings this season. With the surge he's on lately, securing a second straight 50-point campaign should be no trouble.
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