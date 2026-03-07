Anthony Cirelli News: Snaps six-game point drought
Cirelli delivered two assists in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
The points were his first in six games. Cirelli has 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists), 97 shots and a plus-26 rating in 53 games this season. His winning percentage at the dot is 48.6 percent. Cirelli has more value on the ice than in the fantasy arena.
