Anthony Cirelli News: Supplies three points

Cirelli scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Cirelli set up two of Nikita Kucherov's three goals, and his linemate returned the favor once. Their line with Brandon Hagel accounted for five goals and 12 points as a unit. Cirelli hadn't scored since Jan. 26 versus the Mammoth, but he had five helpers over his previous five games before Tuesday. He's up to a total of 16 goals, 27 helpers, 100 shots on net, 43 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating across 58 appearances.