Anthony Cirelli headshot

Anthony Cirelli News: Tallies twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Cirelli scored two goals on four shots, added five PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Cirelli got the Lightning on the board early in the second period, but he needed some repairs after a fight with Vasily Podkolzin in the middle of the frame. He missed the start of the third period, but Cirelli was able to return and deposited the shorthanded empty-net goal to seal this win. This was his third straight multi-point effort, a span in which he has four goals and four assists. For the season, the two-way center is up to 19 goals, 48 points, 106 shots on net, 43 hits, 38 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-32 rating through 60 appearances.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
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