Anthony Cirelli News: Three-game goal streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Cirelli notched a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

His goal forced overtime. Cirelli is riding a three-game goal streak (three goals, four points), and he has 17 points, including 12 assists, in 17 games this season. Brayden Point (lower body) returned to action Tuesday, so Cirelli slides off the top line and into the two-hole with Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul. He remains a solid fantasy play short term, but may see his contributions slide a bit with Point's return, especially if Paul, who left Tuesday's game in the last frame, is out long.

