Anthony Cirelli News: Torrid scoring pace continues

Cirelli scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-0 win over New Jersey.

He was awarded the empty-net goal when Luke Hughes threw his stick at Cirelli during a breakaway. The Lightning pivot has risen to the opportunity to play on the top line this season due to the absence of Brayden Point (lower body). Cirelli has put up four goals and 16 points through 16 appearances. He also has a 52.6 faceoff winning percentage, elevating his fantasy value in a highly competitive and deep center pool.