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Anthony Cirelli News: Two assists in Game 2 OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Cirelli delivered two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday.

Cirelli's face-off win in overtime fed defender J.J. Moser, who danced in and roofed the winner at 12:48. He also had three shots. Cirelli has played postseason games in every NHL season he's played, dating back to 2017-18. He came into the playoffs fresh off his second consecutive 50-plus point campaign, and he delivered a career-high plus-38 rating. Cirelli is being counted on to shut down Ryan Suzuki this postseason, so the points really are a bonus.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
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