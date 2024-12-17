Anthony Duclair Injury: Not quite ready to return
Duclair (lower body) has been medically cleared but won't play Tuesday against Carolina, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Duclair will miss his 28th straight game. However, he is very close to being available to return to the lineup. Duclair will occupy a top-six role in the lineup once he feels ready to play. He has two goals, one assist and eight shots on net through five outings this season.
