Anthony Duclair Injury: Set to miss 4-6 weeks

Duclair (leg) will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, the Islanders announced Thursday.

Duclair was already expected to be out long-term but the team has now given a more concrete recovery timeline for the winger. At this point, the 29-year-old Quebec native could be close to returning to action come early December. Prior to getting hurt, Duclair was putting together a decent start to the year with two goals and one assist in his opening five contests. Simon Holmstrom is getting the first crack at a top-six role with Duclair on the shelf.