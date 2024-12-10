Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Duclair headshot

Anthony Duclair Injury: Skating in non-contact sweater

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Duclair (lower body) took the ice Tuesday sporting a non-contact jersey, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Duclair is certainly trending in the right direction as he continues to work his way back from a long-term injury. Based on his original timeline, there is a chance the winger will be ready to play before the Christmas break -- though the Isles might find it more beneficial to hold him out until their Dec. 28 matchup with the Penguins. When he does return, Duclair should jump right back into the mix for a spot on the first line in addition to the No. 1 power-play unit.

Anthony Duclair
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now