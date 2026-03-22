Anthony Duclair Injury: Unavailable Sunday
Duclair (lower body) won't play against Columbus on Sunday.
Duclair is day-to-day and will miss at least one game, but it's unclear if he will be ready to play against Chicago on Tuesday. He has generated 12 goals, 27 points, 72 shots on net and 41 blocked shots across 60 appearances this season. Kyle MacLean will replace Duclair in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jackets.
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