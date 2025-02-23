Anthony Duclair News: Ends goal drought Sunday

Duclair scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Duclair snapped a seven-game goal drought when he brought the Islanders back within one in the third period, but they still fell short. The 29-year-old winger is still struggling to get back into a rhythm after missing a large chunk of the first half of the season due to a lower-body injury. He's at five goals, nine points, 37 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 27 appearances in his first campaign with the Islanders.