Anthony Duclair headshot

Anthony Duclair News: Healthy scratch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Duclair (lower body) will be a healthy scratch against Chicago on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

After missing Sunday's 1-0 win over Columbus due to an injury, Duclair was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate and is available to play. However, the Islanders will keep the same lineup in place that won Sunday's matchup. Duclair has contributed 12 goals, 27 points, 72 shots on net and 41 blocked shots across 60 appearances this season.

Anthony Duclair
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Duclair See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Duclair See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
53 days ago