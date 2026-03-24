Anthony Duclair News: Healthy scratch Tuesday

Duclair (lower body) will be a healthy scratch against Chicago on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

After missing Sunday's 1-0 win over Columbus due to an injury, Duclair was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate and is available to play. However, the Islanders will keep the same lineup in place that won Sunday's matchup. Duclair has contributed 12 goals, 27 points, 72 shots on net and 41 blocked shots across 60 appearances this season.