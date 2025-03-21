Anthony Duclair News: Nets power-play goal

Duclair scored a power-play goal on his lone shot on net in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens.

Duclair scored the opening goal on a power play early in the first period. The 29-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 11 points and 54 shots on net across 38 appearances this season. Thursday's twine finder ended a five-game drought without a goal for Duclair who has struggled this calendar year. Unless he can string together points in consecutive games, we might not see another late-season resurgence from Duclair like he had with Tampa Bay a season ago. However, it is encouraging to see him playing top six minutes at even strength and on New York's second power-play unit.