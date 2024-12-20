Anthony Duclair News: Off long-term injured reserve
Duclair (lower body) was activated off long-term injured reserve Friday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Duclair was originally considered a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt against Toronto, but this move seems to suggest that he'll be available for the game. The 29-year-old has two goals and three points in five outings in 2024-25. Duclair is projected to serve on the second line alongside Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri in his return.
