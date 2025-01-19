Anthony Duclair News: Picks up assist Saturday

Duclair notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Duclair had three points over three contests following his return from a lower-body injury, but he followed it up with an eight-game slump. That drought ended Saturday when he set up Ryan Pulock's third-period tally. Between his long-term absence and a middle-six role, Duclair's first season as an Islander has not gone well so far. He has seven points, 22 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances.