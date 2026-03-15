Anthony Duclair headshot

Anthony Duclair News: Pockets assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Duclair notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Duclair was in the lineup for the third time in the Islanders' nine games since the Olympic break. He looks to be firmly in a part-time role, battling with Max Shabanov for playing time. Duclair has contributed 27 points, 69 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 57 appearances this season.

Anthony Duclair
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Duclair See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Duclair See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
16 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
44 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
46 days ago