Anthony Duclair News: Scores rare goal Friday

Duclair scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Duclair evened things up for the Isles late in the first period with his fourth goal of the season. It was the first time he found the back of the net since doing so in a 6-3 win over the Penguins on Dec. 28. Duclair has cracked the scoresheet in two of his last three games. Still, considering he also went through an eight-game stretch without a single goal or assist, it's hard to trust him in most fantasy formats, especially considering his bottom-six role.