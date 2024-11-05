Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Mantha

Anthony Mantha Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Mantha (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens.

Mantha was injured in the first period and did not come out for the second. The 30-year-old winger should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. The Flames' road trip continues with stops in Boston on Thursday and Buffalo on Saturday -- if Mantha can't play, Kevin Rooney would likely rejoin the lineup.

Anthony Mantha
Calgary Flames
