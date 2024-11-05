Anthony Mantha Injury: Suffers lower-body injury
Mantha (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens.
Mantha was injured in the first period and did not come out for the second. The 30-year-old winger should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. The Flames' road trip continues with stops in Boston on Thursday and Buffalo on Saturday -- if Mantha can't play, Kevin Rooney would likely rejoin the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now