Anthony Mantha News: Collects two points in loss
Mantha scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blues.
Mantha was reportedly dealing with a lower-body injury over the weekend, but that was likely a minor issue announced to give a reason for him to rest. The winger certainly hasn't looked like he's playing hurt lately, with seven goals and four assists over his last nine outings. He's had a remarkable comeback campaign, finishing the regular season with career highs in goals (33), assists (31) and points (64) while tying his high mark in power-play points (13). Mantha played the year on a one-year contract, but the 31-year-old has likely earned himself a substantial raise on his next deal.
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