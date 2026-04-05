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Anthony Mantha News: Finds back of net again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Mantha produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Panthers.

Both points came in the second period as Pittsburgh blew open a 2-2 tie. Mantha has caught fire of late, lighting the lamp in four of the last five games and getting onto the scoresheet in all five while racking up five goals and eight points. On the season, the veteran winger has already produced new career highs with 31 goals and 61 points in 77 contests.

Anthony Mantha
Pittsburgh Penguins
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