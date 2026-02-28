Anthony Mantha headshot

Anthony Mantha News: Four-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Mantha scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.

It came on the power play. Mantha deflected a point shot for his 21st goal of the season. It extended his point streak to four games and four points (two goals, two assists). Mantha has 44 points and 106 shots in 58 games. He's within four points of his career-best 48, which he registered twice in Detroit (2017-18 and 2018-19).

Anthony Mantha
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
