Anthony Mantha News: Pair of points in win

Mantha scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Mantha helped the Penguins dig out of a 2-0 hole, contributing on both of his team's tallies in the second period. The 31-year-old winger has four goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He's had a career year so far, earning 25 goals and 51 points across 66 appearances. Mantha has added 124 shots on net, 42 hits, 33 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-15 rating while regularly playing on the second line.