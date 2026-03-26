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Anthony Mantha News: Playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Mantha (lower body) will be in action Thursday in Ottawa, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Mantha sat out practice Wednesday with the injury, but will not miss a game. He has 26 goals, 27 assists47 hits and 131 shots on goal over 71 appearances this season.

Anthony Mantha
Pittsburgh Penguins
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