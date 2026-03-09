Anthony Mantha News: Pots two goals Sunday
Mantha scored two goals in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.
Both goals came in the third period as the Penguins staged a late rally that was capped by Thomas Novak's OT winner. It was Mantha's fourth multi-goal performance of the season, and through 63 games he's delivered 23 goals and 47 points -- putting him one point and two tallies away from tying his career highs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Mantha See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-2612 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break35 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Mantha See More