Anthony Mantha News: Scores again Tuesday

Mantha scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Mantha has three goals over the last two games, stepping up to help a depleted forward group maintain its offense. The 31-year-old winger has had a good bounce-back campaign with 24 goals, 48 points, 118 shots on net, 41 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 64 appearances. Most importantly, he's stayed healthy, which has often not been the case throughout his career.