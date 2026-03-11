Anthony Mantha News: Scores again Tuesday
Mantha scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Mantha has three goals over the last two games, stepping up to help a depleted forward group maintain its offense. The 31-year-old winger has had a good bounce-back campaign with 24 goals, 48 points, 118 shots on net, 41 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 64 appearances. Most importantly, he's stayed healthy, which has often not been the case throughout his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Mantha See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-2614 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Mantha See More