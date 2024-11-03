Anthony Mantha News: Scores power-play goal Sunday

Mantha scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Mantha got the Flames on the board when he tipped home a Tyson Barrie shot at 4:33 of the second period. This was Mantha's third straight game with a point (two goals, one assist), and it was also his first power-play point of the campaign. The winger is up to four goals, three helpers, 14 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 12 contests. He'll likely continue to play in a middle-six role at even strength while also seeing power-play time.