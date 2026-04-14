Anthony Mantha News: Set to return Tuesday
Mantha (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blues, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Mantha missed Sunday's game against Washington due to a lower-body injury, but he'll be back in action for Tuesday's regular-season finale. He's recorded points in six of his last eight appearances, racking up six goals, three assists, six blocked shots, six PIM and four hits during that time.
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