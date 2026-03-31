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Anthony Mantha News: Three points including GWG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Mantha scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist in Monday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.

The veteran winger was in on three straight tallies for Pittsburgh to close out a wild second period that saw the two teams combine for eight goals. It was Mantha's second two-goal performance in March, and over the last 12 games he's collected eight goals and 12 points as he wraps up a career-best campaign. He's one goal short of reaching 30 for the first time, and three points away from his first 60-point season.

Anthony Mantha
Pittsburgh Penguins
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