Anthony Richard News: Buries two goals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Richard scored twice in AHL Lehigh Valley's 6-3 win over Hartford on Sunday.

Richard went eight games without a goal, though he had six assists in that span. This was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 29. The veteran forward is up to 33 points in 46 outings this season. If the Flyers make moves before the trade deadline, Richard could be a candidate for a call-up to fill a bottom-six role.

Anthony Richard
Philadelphia Flyers
