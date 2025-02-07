Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Richard

Anthony Richard News: Placed on waivers Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 11:16am

The Flyers put Richard on waivers Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Richard was terrific during his first stint with the Flyers this season, scoring twice while adding four assists in seven games. He was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Nov. 23 and returned to the NHL Jan. 22. His second round in the NHL did not go very well offensively, as he was held without a point in eight games while going minus-7. The Flyers activated Jakob Pelletier and Andrei Kuzmenko on Friday, necessitating the team to place Richard on waivers.

