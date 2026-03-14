Anthony Richard headshot

Anthony Richard News: Puts up three assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Richard notched three assists in AHL Lehigh Valley's 4-3 overtime win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Richard crossed the 40-point mark for the season with this effort. He's earned three goals and 11 assists over his last 11 contests for the Phantoms. Overall, he has 16 goals, 25 helpers, 113 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in 52 outings.

Anthony Richard
Philadelphia Flyers
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