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Anthony Richard News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 10:09am

Richard was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Richard made his first NHL appearance of 2025-26 in the Flyers' regular-season finale against the Canadiens on Tuesday. He has 18 goals and 44 points in 63 AHL outings this campaign. Richard could be back wth the Flyers soon as part of the Black Aces squad during the playoffs.

Anthony Richard
Philadelphia Flyers
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