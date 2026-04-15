Anthony Richard News: Sent back to minors
Richard was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Richard made his first NHL appearance of 2025-26 in the Flyers' regular-season finale against the Canadiens on Tuesday. He has 18 goals and 44 points in 63 AHL outings this campaign. Richard could be back wth the Flyers soon as part of the Black Aces squad during the playoffs.
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