Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz Injury: Could return soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 10:40am

Head coach Craig Berube said Friday that Stolarz (knee) is probably ahead of schedule and isn't expected to be out "a whole lot longer," David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Stolarz was given a 4-6 week recovery time period Dec. 17 when he underwent a procedure to remove a loose body from his knee. He is at the five-week mark already, so it appears that Stolarz could return at some point next week when the Maple Leafs play a pair of home games. Stolarz is 9-5-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .927 save percentage across 17 starts this season.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now