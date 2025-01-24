Anthony Stolarz Injury: Could return soon

Head coach Craig Berube said Friday that Stolarz (knee) is probably ahead of schedule and isn't expected to be out "a whole lot longer," David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Stolarz was given a 4-6 week recovery time period Dec. 17 when he underwent a procedure to remove a loose body from his knee. He is at the five-week mark already, so it appears that Stolarz could return at some point next week when the Maple Leafs play a pair of home games. Stolarz is 9-5-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .927 save percentage across 17 starts this season.