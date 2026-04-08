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Anthony Stolarz Injury: Going for imaging

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 7:55pm

Stolarz needs imaging done to assess the severity of the lower-body injury he sustained Wednesday versus the Capitals, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Stolarz could be done for the season, considering the Maple Leafs have just four games left. Artur Akhtyamov will be recalled to start Thursday's road game against the Islanders and could fill the backup role behind Joseph Woll for the remainder of the campaign. If the injury ends Stolarz's season, he will finish with a 10-10-3 record, a 3.28 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 26 appearances.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
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