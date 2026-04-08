Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz Injury: Hurt early Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Stolarz sustained a lower-body injury in Wednesday's game versus the Capitals and won't return to the contest.

Stolarz needed help off the ice after stretching out his left leg to make a save early in the first period. Joseph Woll took over in goal Wednesday and will end up playing nearly the whole game. The Maple Leafs will likely need to call up a goalie to start Thursday's road game versus the Islanders. Given the time of the season and the nature of Stolarz's injury, the team may opt to shut him down for the rest of the campaign.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
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