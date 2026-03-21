Anthony Stolarz Injury: In hospital for precautionary reasons

Stolarz was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after being struck in the throat by the puck during the pregame warmups for Saturday's match in Ottawa.

Stolarz was originally projected to start Saturday, but this incident led to Joseph Woll getting the assignment instead. Stolarz has an 8-9-3 record, 3.34 GAA and .894 save percentage in 22 outings in 2025-26. If Stolarz isn't available for Tuesday's game in Boston, then the Maple Leafs might summon Dennis Hildeby from the minors.