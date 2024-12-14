Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz

Anthony Stolarz Injury: Out for next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 1:02pm

Stolarz (lower body) won't be available for Toronto's games against Detroit on Saturday or Buffalo on Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz did accompany the Leafs to Detroit to do some work, so perhaps he won't be out for too long. He left Thursday's 3-2 win over Anaheim due to the injury. The 30-year-old Stolarz has been solid this season, going 9-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and a 2.15 GAA. Joseph Woll figures to assume the top netminding job in his absence.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
