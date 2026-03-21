Anthony Stolarz Injury: Released from hospital
Stolarz (throat) received his release from the hospital, and he was expected to meet the team at the plane to travel back to Toronto, according to Zoe Pierce of NHL.com on Saturday.
Head coach Craig Berube did not have an update on Stolarz's condition. Stoarz was slated to start Saturday's game in Ottawa, but took a puck to the throat during the pregame warmups. He went to the hospital for precautionary imaging. If Stolarz is unable to play in Tuesday's road game against Boston, the Maple Leafs will probably recall Dennis Hildeby or Artur Akhtyamov from the AHL Toronto.
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