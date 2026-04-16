Anthony Stolarz Injury: Suffered groin injury

Stolarz suffered a groin strain when he was hurt April 8 versus Washington, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Stolarz missed the final four games of the season with the injury. He said Thursday that he will hit the rehab process hard once he is able to work out and that no surgery is necessary. Stolarz struggled all season, posting a 10-10-3 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 26 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, a far cry from 2024-25, when he led the NHL with a .926 save percentage and was third in GAA at 2.14. Stolarz should be in fine form at the start of training camp in September, barring any major setbacks.