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Anthony Stolarz Injury: Taken to hospital for precaution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 9:28pm

Stolarz was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after being struck in the throat by the puck during the pregame warmups for Saturday's match in Ottawa.

Stolarz was originally projected to start Saturday, but this incident led to Joseph Woll getting the assignment instead. Stolarz has an 8-9-3 record, 3.34 GAA and .894 save percentage in 22 outings in 2025-26. If Stolarz isn't available for Tuesday's game in Boston, then the Maple Leafs might summon Dennis Hildeby from the minors.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
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