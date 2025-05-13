Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz Injury: Without timeline to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 9:11am

Stolarz (upper body) is progressing in his recovery but remains without a clear return-to-play timeline, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.

At a minimum, Stolarz should be expected to at least miss Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday based on this most recent update, though it could certainly be longer. With the 31-year-old backstop on the shelf, look for Joseph Woll to continue holding down the crease for the Maple Leafs.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
