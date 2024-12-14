Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz Injury: Won't play this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Stolarz (lower body) won't be available Saturday or Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz traveled with the Leafs, though he'll be held out of action until at least Wednesday's contest in Dallas after leaving his last start in the first period. The 30-year-old Stolarz has been solid this season, going 9-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.15 GAA. Joseph Woll figures to assume the top netminding job in his absence.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now