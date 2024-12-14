Anthony Stolarz Injury: Won't play this weekend

Stolarz (lower body) won't be available Saturday or Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz traveled with the Leafs, though he'll be held out of action until at least Wednesday's contest in Dallas after leaving his last start in the first period. The 30-year-old Stolarz has been solid this season, going 9-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.15 GAA. Joseph Woll figures to assume the top netminding job in his absence.