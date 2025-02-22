Anthony Stolarz News: Bends but doesn't break in win

Stolarz made 31 saves in a 6-3 win over Carolina on Saturday.

His mates rang up a quick 4-0 lead by the 15:06 mark of the first period, but then the Canes turned up the heat in the third. Stolarz bent, but didn't break -- the Canes recorded three goals in a 2:41 span late in the third to pull to within one goal before the Leafs delivered two empty-net goals. It was Stolarz's second game and second win since his return from injury.