Anthony Stolarz News: Between pipes against Devils
Stolarz will tend the twine on the road versus New Jersey on Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Stolarz has secured just one victory in his last six outings, posting a 1-3-1 record, 3.18 GAA and .894 save percentage. With the 32-year-old New Jersey native getting the nod Wednesday, fantasy managers can look for Joseph Woll to guard the crease for Thursday's road clash with the Rangers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Stolarz See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week3 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 284 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!10 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 230 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Stolarz See More