Anthony Stolarz News: Can't recover from bad first frame
Stolarz made 28 saves in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday. He allowed four goals.
The score was 1-1 in the first when the Lightning turned up the volume in a big way with three goals in a 2:36 span. Stolarz and the Leafs settled down from that point on, but the damage was done. He has struggled since his return from injury. Stolarz is 1-4-2 in seven starts since Jan. 23, and he has allowed 24 goals in that span. He's a major fantasy risk for managers heading into the postseason.
