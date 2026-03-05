Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Can't steal win in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Stolarz turned aside 44 shots in regulation and overtime but couldn't stop either shootout attempt he faced in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

The Maple Leafs had a few regulars sitting out ahead of potential trades, and they got out-shot 47-27 on the night. Stolarz was still able to earn his team a point with some huge stops, but Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt both beat him clean to his glove side in the shootout. Stolarz has gone 0-1-2 in four outings since the Olympic break thanks to erratic offensive support, but his 2.58 GAA and .925 save percentage during that time deserve a better record.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Stolarz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Stolarz See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
31 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
32 days ago