Anthony Stolarz News: Can't steal win in shootout
Stolarz turned aside 44 shots in regulation and overtime but couldn't stop either shootout attempt he faced in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.
The Maple Leafs had a few regulars sitting out ahead of potential trades, and they got out-shot 47-27 on the night. Stolarz was still able to earn his team a point with some huge stops, but Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt both beat him clean to his glove side in the shootout. Stolarz has gone 0-1-2 in four outings since the Olympic break thanks to erratic offensive support, but his 2.58 GAA and .925 save percentage during that time deserve a better record.
