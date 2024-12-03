Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Cruises to eighth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 8:00am

Stolarz made 27 saves in Monday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

The 30-year-old netminder continues to shine in a timeshare with Joseph Woll, taking a shutout into the third period Monday before Lukas Reichel banged a rebound past him. Stolarz has given up more than three goals only once in seven appearances since the beginning of November, and on the season he's posted an 8-4-2 record with a 2.23 GAA and .924 save percentage.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
